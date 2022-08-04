‘He Was Dead Wrong’: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Calls Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Breonna Taylor might finally be getting justice, but her family and everyone fighting for her cause believe Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron should be held accountable for his inaction in her case.

On Thursday U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the DOJ arrested and charged four Louisville officers involved in the police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor over two years ago.

According to ABC News, officer Joshua Jaynes, former detective Kelly Goodlett, and officer Kyle Meany were all charged with violating Taylor’s 4th Amendment rights by seeking a search warrant for Taylor’s home with a lack of probable cause. Goodlett and Jaynes were also charged with conspiracy for falsifying documents pertaining to the search warrant. Former officer Brett Hankison was also charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

“The federal charges announced today allege that members of a Police Investigations Unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor’s home and that this act violated federal civil rights laws, and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death,” said Garland during his announcement of the indictments.

After the news of the indictments, Breonna Taylor’s family joined Ben Crump and other social activists for a press conference at Jefferson Square in Louisville. During the press conference, speakers took their turns addressing the crowd and media members about the importance of the DOJ’s charges.

They also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron who, after a grand jury investigation in 2020, decided not to charge any of the officers. His decision not only sparked outrage in the community but also led to jurors publicly stating that Cameron’s team limited them in what charges they could consider.

“Today is overdue but it still hurts, said Breonna Taylor’s mom Tamika Palmer, during the press conference. “Everything sent to break me, I ate the sh*t. That shit, meaning Daniel Cameron. You don’t need to be where you are, and you need to go. And If we don’t continue to eat him, one of y’all is on the menu next.”

Holding back tears, she continued to express her feelings for Cameron. “He was dead wrong,” she said. “It didn’t start with him but he had a chance to do the right thing and he chose not to.”

If the Justice Department could find reasonable evidence to charge the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death, Daniel Cameron could have as well, but he didn’t and the community isn’t happy about that. Even though some type of justice has been served for the family of Taylor, Cameron is still AG. If folks really want him gone, they will have to do it through the ballots in November.

