Ne-Yo’ Wife Files For Divorce, Claims He Had A Kid With Another Woman

Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo married in 2016 and unfortunately, 6 years and 3 children later it seems to be all coming to an end. They had conflicts before in their marriage but this seemed to be the finale. Crystal filed divorce docs earlier this week in Atlanta and said their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

What’s so crazy is that Ne-Yo was just recently in Philadelphia for an interview with Mina SayWhat at 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop, and was talking about his wife is featured as a dancer in the music video for his newest album. He said that the night of the video shoot was a good day in his house hold. He also mentioned that we wrote a love letter song to his wife back when their relationship was on a cliff nearing divorce. He said his wife got him in check and asked was it that he couldn’t change or that he wouldn’t? All that to say, they worked their relationship out. But not this time.

Crystal says the couple’s date of separation is listed July 22, 2022 … and says she’s been taking care of the three kids since the split.

Crystal is 100% not playing with Ne-Yo this time around and she is taking this divorce all the way. She is asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, child support and alimony.