I Hate The Homies Podcast “A Happy Ending?” | Episode 12

The Deshaun Watson decision came down but now the NFL has appealed the six-game suspension handed down by the independent arbitrator. How does the NFL look and can anyone make sense of the Personal Conduct Policy?

Also, who should start for the Browns? Should they make a pitch for soon-to-be former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo? Rock-T gives Anderson .Paak his flowers, the NFL Hall of Fame class of 2022 and more!

