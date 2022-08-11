DJ Premier Releases ‘Remy Rap’ In Celebration Of Hip Hop’s Birthday

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

In celebration of today marking Hip Hop’s 49th Birthday, DJ Premier releases the first music video for DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 – out now via Mass Appeal. Featuring femcee icon and Bronx native Remy Ma and Grammy-nominated Rapsody, ‘Remy Rap’ produced by DJ Premier. The track showcases female lyricists in Hip Hop.

Directed by Maya Table, the music video pays homage to early nineties Hip Hop, from inner city building rooftops to grainy black and white footage, down to the bucket hats, Cuban link chains, and DJ Premier scratching on a turntable. You can watch the video below.

With 2023 marking Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, Mass Appeal developed #HipHop50 – a massive cross-platform initiative aimed at celebrating Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible. #HipHop50 is a multi-year celebration that includes strategic partnerships and immersive global activations – all accompanied by charitable elements. As 2023 approaches, #HipHop50 will create once-in-a-lifetime moments featuring the iconic voices that have transcended culture.

DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 is a five-song EP commemorating one of the culture’s most illustrious producers and his contributions to the history of Hip Hop. Produced entirely by DJ Premier, the EP includes collaborations with Lil Wayne, Nas, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Joey Bada$$, Slick Rick, and Run The Jewels. The EP salutes the Preemo sound while setting the stage for the other highly anticipated Mass AppealHip Hop 50: The Soundtrack releases. You can stream DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChHz4H1jUNw/

Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack is a collection of ten EPs of all-new music. The soundtrack unites the industry’s most highly regarded producers and talent to look back, honor, and celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop. Following DJ Premier’s EP release fans can look forward to new music curated by Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip, and Tainy.

The entire series will be distributed via Mass Appeal’s new deal with The Orchard. Bringing together some of the biggest names in music to journey through 50 years of Hip Hop while looking forward to 50 more, Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack acknowledges the past while paving the way for the future. A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to various charitable organizations, including the Universal Hip Hop Museum, set to open its doors in 2024.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChH1911jd8h/

Happy 49th Birthday to Hip Hop! Let us know how you’re feeling about ‘Remy Rap’ in the comments!

DJ Premier Releases ‘Remy Rap’ In Celebration Of Hip Hop’s Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com