Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love

Cassie was spotted on Instagram this week rocking a blue Solo Mio Swim look that was everything!
Taking to the platform, the stunning Mrs. Fine shared a series of photos of herself as she celebrated her platinum plaque for her hit single “Me & U.” The $235 blue maxi dress fit the beauty perfectly and featured a low neckline and cut out midriff. She paired the look with snake skin heels and wore her hair in a long, bone straight look with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.
Taking to the platform, the wife and mother uploaded a photo carousel of herself showing off the look from all angles as well as a reaction video of herself opening the plaque for the very first time.
We’re loving this look on Cassie! Would you cop?
