EXCLUSIVE: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan Star Malcolm Mays Says Lou Lou Just Wants To Be Left Alone In Season 2

It’s time to hop in the Power time machine and take a trip back to Queens for season two of Raising Kanan.

At the end of season one, things escalated quickly after Kanan (Mekai Curtis) put a bullet in Detective Howard (Omar Epps), who might also be his father, unbeknownst to him. Kanan’s mother, Raquel (Patina Miller), took her place at the top of the drug game after successfully framing her rival Unique (Joey Bada$$) for the shooting with some help from her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Quick Recap

Season two picks up three months after those events. Kanan is still in Virginia hiding out, Raquel’s drug enterprise is now super successful, and Uncle Marvin is still stuffing his face but dodges jail time. Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) is still dealing with the death of her girlfriend and the aftermath of her massive fight with her father, and Lou Lou is serious about making it in the music industry.

“Man, he just wants to be left the f*** alone to do his little beats. N****s just want to make little beats. And people keep f***ing with him. That’s it. That’s what it is. He’s like, “I want to do the beats.”

Ahead of season two’s highly anticipated premiere, Cassius Life spoke with Malcolm Mays about where his character’s state of mind is after season one. Mays revealed that Lou Lou is more focused on music this season and is tired of hitting home runs or, as Tommy (Joseph Sikora) calls it, canceling Christmas. In the first season, Lou Lou had a brush with death that landed him in the hospital for days and served as a wake-up call for Raquel’s one-time most reliable enforcer.

Malcolm May Reveals Lou Lou Is Tired of The Drug Game

“Man, he just wants to be left the f*** alone to do his little beats. N****s just want to make little beats,” Mays tells Cassius Life. “And people keep f***ing with him. That’s it. That’s what it is. He’s like, “I want to do the beats.” They’re like, “Can you hit these streets?” He’s like, “I can do that, but will you leave me alone with the beats?” And they’re like, “No”. So that’s essentially what’s occurring.” When he means left alone, he means by his big sister, Racquel, who never misses a moment to remind him it’s the streets funding his music career and paying for the studio he’s trying to craft hits in. We also asked Mays what his favorite Lou Lou moment has been so far, and he surprised us with a very deep answer. “The remorse and empathy in his eyes after he kills DeWhiz,” Mayes revealed. “That was like one of my favorite moments from that character, simply because it showed a level of humanity in the midst of what could have just been a day at the office.” We Will Be Learning More About The Characters In Season Two As to what fans can expect from season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Mays says there will be a lot more “coloring of the characters.” “Season two, I think there’s gonna be a lot more color, like as far as the coloring of the characters,” the actor says. “So, explanations as to why they do what they do, watching them go along the process of doing what they do, we’ll, we’ll watch more, instead of establishing the world as a whole. A lot of the first season was just establishing the world. I think now it’s establishing people.” Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on Starz on August 14. Photo: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan Star Malcolm Mays Says Lou Lou Just Wants To Be Left Alone In Season 2 was originally published on cassiuslife.com