The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is always giving us a slay when it comes to fashion and at this point there’s not one look that. we don’t love!

Recently the beauty was spotted donning a vintage fit that we’re obsessed with and took to Instagram to show off her slay. Earlier this week, the social media influencer and SKN by LH founder donned a vintage Prince t-shirt which she paired with a platinum Laquan Smith SS’22 skirt. She carried an Alexander Wang bag that matched the skirt perfectly and paired the look with dark sunnies and black heels. Styled by her longtime stylist Elly, the beauty wore her hair in a half up half down hairstyle and served face as she showed off her style for the social media platform.

,” she captioned the look. Check it out below. “Regular sh*t,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Lori’s 4 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “That look ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “There she is ,” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the slay.

As usual, our good sis looks good! Beauties, would you rock this fit?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Lori Harvey And Patrick Starrr Collaborate On A Beauty Tutorial To Recreate Her Oscars Look

Lori Harvey Gave Us Vintage Glam On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com