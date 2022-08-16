Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown

Marlo Hampton was spotted on the scene earlier this week on an episode of Watch What Happens Live donning a colorful $2,176 Roberto Cavalli gown that we love!

For her appearance, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star donned a super stylish black and orange animal print maxi dress from the designer that was everything. The lion printed dress featured a criss cross back and thigh high slit that fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and rocked a pair of sexy black open toe heels from Jimmy Choo to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in wavy curls with a middle part and took to Instagram to show off her exceptional style.

Of course, many of the fashionista’s 1.5 million IG followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “Pretty!!,” one follower and fan commented while another wrote, “You eat every time Marlo ily queen,” and we have to agree, Marlo always eats!

What do you think about Marlo Hampton’s fashionable look? Would you splurge?