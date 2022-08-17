Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide Launches ‘National Black Beauty Week’ Amplifying Black Beauty Brands

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide launches National Black Beauty Week this month. The week-long celebration will include a virtual town hall, Black Beauty Room & Awards events, live chats, and giveaways. Read more details about the event and its’ mission inside.

August is Black Business Month and what better tool than Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide, which was founded by beauty editor and developer, Stephenetta (Isis) Harmon. Her guide has become women’s passport to Black beauty. The mission of the guide is to amplify the voices of Black beauty brands and entrepreneurs while centering Black beauty culture and buying power. It provides a 360-degree Black beauty ecosystem, featuring a premier directory of Black-owned brands, news, resources, interviews and more.

Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide has declared the third full week of August as National Black Beauty Week. The inaugural celebration will take place August 21-27 and is designed to help change how the world sees, celebrates, and experiences Black beauty.

Black consumers (particularly women) outspend other demographics in beauty products by nearly 20 percent and drive markets and trends as loyal consumers, who are willing to spend top dollar to feed their beauty fixes.

“Black buying power and influence do not correlate with how we experience beauty and are perceived in the beauty industry — whether as consumers or brand owners,” Harmon, founder and EIC, Sadiaa, shared in a statement.

Those loyal consumers are also the least considered and the least visible, with a consistent lack of access to marketing, funding, resources, product choices, and services. Black girls and women continue to experience race-based discrimination against their hair, facial features, and physical attributes.

The disparities extend to the business side, as well. While Blacks make up 14 percent of the U.S. population, only 2.5 percent of beauty brands are Black-owned, only 5 percent of all beauty employees are Black, and just 2 percent of total advertising dollars go to Black publishers with diverse audiences.

“While much has progressed over the past decade, there is still much to do,” Harmon continued. “National Black Beauty Week represents a focused opportunity for the entire beauty world to help normalize Black beauty and go beyond statistics and feel-good declarations to actual equity and representation.”

Sadiaa will host several events throughout the inaugural week:

“(Re)defining & Celebrating Black Beauty” — Mon., August 22 @ 6pm CT

Virtual town hall featuring A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-granddaughter of entrepreneur Madam C. J. Walker and brand historian for MADAM by Madam C. J. Walker; Keya Neal, founder, Texture vs Race; and Corey Huggins, founder and global CEO, Ready To Beauty

“Breaking Beauty Boundaries” — Thurs, August 25 at 6pm CT

Virtual popstar eyeamki has been tapped to serve as the inaugural National Black Beauty Week ambassador and participate in a special live stream.

“Black Beauty Room & Awards”— Saturday, August 27 @ 1-4pm CT

Sponsored by Legacy West, this event will honor Texas’ Black beauty entrepreneurs and visionaries who have helped impact Black beauty culture on a national scale.

“We also want to empower Black women and men to embrace their beauty,” Harmon said. “To help change the perception of beauty through conversations and actionable game plans.”

For more information on events and ways to observe the first National Black Beauty Week, visit blackbeautyweek.com.

