NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males

Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City.

As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly parked their car in his Staten Island neighborhood. Reports say he confronted the gentleman while holding a knife and came at them with much hostility sayin “you n*****s don’t belong here,” he said. “You n*****s have to get out of here.”

Police say that he eventually shoved one of the men, 20-year-old Nathaniel Garcia, and that’s when things went bad for Mr. John. The man who he shoved defended himself and promptly gave him a two piece that knocked out Borzumato. He was then taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries stemming from the back of his head hitting the concrete when he was served the much deserved fade.

John Borzumato has been charged with a hate crime in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and harassment in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint. His court date is set for Tuesday, September 27.

