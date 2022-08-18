Antonio Brown Beefs With Tom Brady & Threatens To Smack His Trainer: “Stop Playing With Me!”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Antonio Brown has found himself in another beef.

This time, he took to Twitter to air his grievances with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady.

“Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol Now u see the difference Put that sh** on,” Brown wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

The NFL wide receiver didn’t stop there, and his next target was Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero. It included a clear threat of violence so it was removed for violating Twitter‘s rules.

“Alex Guerra You think i won’t have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too,” he wrote before it was taken down.

It’s unclear what his issue is with Guerrero, though the two did have a previous spat when Brown alleged that he didn’t repay him some of the $100k he initially received for his training services. However, it was never made clear if that situation was resolved.

Lashing out against Brady also doesn’t make much sense as he was one of the few players who were still friendly despite his antics. TB12 even wished AB well after he made a dramatic exit in the third quarter of a 2021 Bucs game against the New York Jets when he ripped off most of his gear and ran shirtless towards the locker room.

“I mean, that’s obviously a difficult situation and I think we all want him to — I think everybody should find, hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady said in a post-game press conference where it was revealed that Brown was no longer a member of the team. “We all love him, we care about him deeply, we want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won’t be with our team.”

Antonio Brown Beefs With Tom Brady & Threatens To Smack His Trainer: “Stop Playing With Me!” was originally published on cassiuslife.com