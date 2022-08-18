Foes Turn Friends In The Trailer For Season 5 Of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Everyone’s favorite martial arts series is returning for its fifth season this fall. As seen in the trailer, which you can watch below, Netflix‘s ‘Cobra Kai‘ is flipping the script in the dojo.

Following the shocking results of last season’s All Valley Karate Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (who now has complete control of Cobra Kai) planning to expand the dojo across the San Fernando Valley. His goal is to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. If Terry goes unchecked, he and his Cobra Kai teachers will spread their form like wildfire. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso chooses to team up with his former his nemesis to take down Terry. Check out the action packed trailer.

Looks tense right?

The cast of ‘Cobra Kai’ includes Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Peyton List as Tory, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Oona O’Brien as Devon, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

‘Cobra Kai’ is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Let us know what you think about the ‘Cobra Kai’ trailer in the comments and be sure to tune in when Season 5 premieres on Netflix September 9.

