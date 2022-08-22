The Weeknd Unveils Chaotic New Teaser For His HBO Show “The Idol”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd is hopping right back into his acting bag.

The Canadian R&B superstar, born Abel Tesfaye, has taken on a role in a new six-episode show called The Idol and debuted a teaser for the series at his recent Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium.

Following the first teaser from July, the second teaser finds an equally chaotic preview that beings with Tesfaye’s character answering a phone by saying “Hello Angel,” as blaring music and quick-cutting visuals show a lavish Hollywood lifestyle.

During a presumed video shoot, as her handlers look on, Lily-Rose Depp’s character is surrounded by men.

“That’s sex,” one of them says. “That’s what we’re selling.”

The HBO series delves into the dark underworld of celebrity as it follows a pop singer, played by Depp, who gets romanced by a club owner who just so happens to be a cult leader played by Tesfaye.

The rest of the cast includes Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Mike Dean, Hank Azaria, and Moses Sumney.

Tesfaye has been involved with the project since the beginning and was even part of the team that led to a reshoot despite a majority of season one already being shot. In April, they announced that actress Suzanna Son had parted ways with the series just a day after director Amy Seimetz removed herself too. Directing duties were then given to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as the production team looked to change things up.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said in a statement. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Last summer, The Weeknd Spoke about juggling the creation of his then-forthcoming synth-pop album Dawn FM and being heavily involved in The Idol’s writer’s room.

Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month, and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.

A premiere date for The Idol hasn’t been announced yet.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Weeknd Unveils Chaotic New Teaser For His HBO Show “The Idol” was originally published on cassiuslife.com