Oh Sh*t: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Richard Duncan Arrested for DUI, Alcohol and Coke

Richard Duncan aka O’Sh*t of Black Ink Crew fame was arrested for all the drugs. The reality star and tattoo artist recently got popped for DUI, alcohol and cocaine.

The familiar face to Black Ink Crew fans, although he hasn’t been a regular for years, got pinched back in July.

Reports TMZ:

The former reality TV star was busted for DUI in July after cops in Georgia say they stopped him for speeding.

According to the incident report, obtained by TMZ, Richard was pulled over for speeding. Cops say they smelled alcohol and did a field sobriety test.

And that’s when Richard entered into all the struggle. Not only did he cop to drinking after the jig was up, but cops also say they found a bag of cocaine in his car’s cupholder.