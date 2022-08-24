Kevin Durant And Patrick Beverley Beef On Twitter Over Brooklyn Nets Drama

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kevin Durant will continue to play for the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future, as he and the organization have apparently mended fences. But perennial antagonist Patrick Beverley promptly informed the Twitterverse that he had issues with how everything went down.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said Tuesday morning, per a statement. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”

However, Beverley took 37 minutes to give his own take on the saga between Durant and the Nets, tweeting, “Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang.”

“It’s not good business,” Beverley added in a follow-up tweet. “These owners can’t wait until new deal comes. All we doing is hurting the future. Good day. Blessing Gang.”

Durant and Beverley have a good history of jawing at each other, going back to their days facing each other, when the former played for the Golden State Warriors, and the latter was with the Los Angeles Clippers. At the time, Beverley said, “It’s all fun… two good players battlin’, man.”

But Durant didn’t seem to think Beverley’s latest messages were funny at all. So he replied to the Minnesota Timberwolves guard with a short tweet of his own: “#BLAMEKD.”

“Damn gang who said I was talking about u,” Beverley clapped back. “I’m speaking of how it was done. Both sides need keep that private. But noted.”

The Nets are scheduled to meet the Timberwolves once this preseason, and twice in the 2022-2023 season. Let’s see how these two men battle it out on the court once they see each other — that’s if they can stay off their phones enough before then.

