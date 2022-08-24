Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

In an Instagram reel earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris seems to suggest that there is another man in her life other than her husband, Mendeecees Harris.

“This is important because I feel like this is gonna end up on the blogs anyway,” Smith-Harris says in the reel.“I have been out and about and I recently…” she says as a man pops into the frame and interjects.

“You gonna tell them or what?” he asks—smoking a cigar. “I don’t got all day.” The man adds, “I’m not saying I’m the other guy but I’m not saying I’m not the other guy.”

Smith-Harris then says, “Alright well, that’s certainly not how I felt like I wanted to tell everybody,” she says.

“Say hi to the blogs,” the man interjects again.

Smith-Harris seems to say that she wants to “be the first to put it out there so I could tell my own story,” before apologizing to fans, saying, “Alright so there you have it. I’m sorry guys if I let you down.”

The bizarre video sparked dialogue on social media as some fans worried for Smith-Harris and her safety. ““I missed the confession, all I kept hearing was him.. and she definitely looks scared and forced,” one Facebook user said.

“Blink two times if you need help sis,” another fan commented.

Other fans seemed to think the video was some type of promotion. One wrote, ““She promoting a movie she doing I saw it on Instagram.” It would seem that the fan was right. In a second video, Smith-Harris is seen with actor Jason Weaver.

“He romantic,” she says in the video, as Weaver goes along with the joke.

In her caption, she shares with fans that they were in on a joke. “He caught me Pt 2 from yesterday @itsjasonweaver,” Smith-Harris wrote. “Btw some of y’all are so gullible. (@jeffloagz was like ummmmmmm ummmm i want no problems make sure @mendeecees knows this is a joke).”







