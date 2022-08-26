Director Terri J. Vaughn Talks The Importance of Sisterhood In Her Latest Film ‘Unthinkably Good Things’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Grab the popcorn and wine and gather up your best girlfriends this Sunday for a night of bonding, love, and laughter with the premier of Hallmark Mahogany’s first film, Unthinkably Good Things.

The soulful movie is a perfect remedy to all the chaos currently plaguing the world. Unthinkably Good Things comes at a time when many Black women are evolving beautifully despite the ungovernable circumstances. Therefore, a movie of this caliber is just what we need to reassure us that we are seen. It also reminds us of our eminent power when we come together as a sisterhood.

The Story

Unthinkably Good Things tells the story of three best girlfriends from college who come back together for a girl’s trip to Tuscany. The narrative is centered around the ladies reconnecting, working through complexities, and building on their already strong bond. And while the movie does involve romance and relationships, its main focus is on the indispensable love of sisterhood.

I got the chance to chat with the film director, Terri J. Vaughn. The veteran actress is excited for women to connect with the movie and see themselves in the characters. She is humbled by the honor of directing Hallmark Mahagony’s first film and proud to be a part of a project that portrays positive images of Black women. “Media is powerful. I remember growing up as a young girl, and whenever I would see somebody that looked like me on television, that would perk me up. I want my daughter to be able to turn on the television and see something that represents her,” Vaughn stated.

Vaughn’s hopes are that Black women walk away from this movie feeling visible. She wants us to be reminded of our powers and to see ourselves as the incredible beings we are. “The media has always played such a powerful piece in how we think about ourselves and how other people think about us. So, this movie is purposeful. This movie matters,” she said.

Unthinkably Good Things stars Karen Pittman, Erica Ash, Joyful Drake, Lance Gross, and Jermaine Love. It premiers this Sunday, August 28th on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

DON’T MISS…

Nia Long Talks Being A Black Woman In Hollywood: ‘An Artist Needs To Be Heard’

8 Legendary Black Hollywood Beauties Who Broke The Mold

Director Terri J. Vaughn Talks The Importance of Sisterhood In Her Latest Film ‘Unthinkably Good Things’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com