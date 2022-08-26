HomeCelebrity News

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her toned bikini body in a sexy Instagram Reel.

 
Gabrielle Union is still living it up this summer and took to Instagram once again to show off her toned bikini body while still enjoying her vacation alongside her hubby, Dwyane Wade.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared sexy Instagram Reel of herself in an outdoor shower as she modeled her killer body in a red and black string bikini and bared all while she showed off her cakes. She wore her locs in her natural curls and was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the sun.

“That Girl… Is 49 😍🥰🐝🌊🛥🇪🇸 #WadeWorldTour2022″she captioned the sexy Instagram Reel. Check it out below.

49 looks good on her! And the starlet’s millions of Instagram followers definitely agree as they flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approval.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 seeeesssshhhhh Hurt’em Gab don’t let up,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “🔥🔥 Snatched 🔥🔥” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the jaw dropping video.

We’ll be adopting Gab’s workout routine ASAP!

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

