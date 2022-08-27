Savannah James Celebrates Her Birthday In A Curve Hugging Black Dress

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James is known for giving us style goals daily but when it comes to celebrating her birthday, the beauty is solidifying her place among the style gawds!

In her latest Instagram post, Mrs. James is celebrating her birthday to the fullest while giving us fashion goodness in an all black look that deserves all the accolades. Taking to the platform, the beauty shared a photo set of herself serving face and body in a strapless black dress that fell to her ankle. She paired the look with gold jewelry and rocked black and gold heels on her feet. She wore her blonde locs long and parted down the middle with subtle curls throughout and looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the girls and made us all swoon.

“Happy Birthday to me!!! ” she captioned the gorgeous photo set for her 1.8 million IG followers.

She then continued in the caption with, “Beyond grateful for the woman I’ve become, and the journey I’m continuously on to be the best mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend I can be. #CheersTo36 #AgingLikeWine ”

Check out the stunning photo set below.

Savannah is indeed aging like fine wine and her millions of Instagram followers seem to agree as they flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval while gagging over the sexy look. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DAWGGGGGGG! You fine friend ,” wrote one follower while another wrote, “Glowing and thriving!!! Onward Happy Solar return ‘”

The birthday glow looks good on her! Happy birthday, Savannah!

