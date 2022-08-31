38 Spesh Taps Freeway & Che Noir For New Single ‘Painful’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

38 Spesh has been so focused on producing for the last year, rappers finally got a chance to breathe. But that will end when he releases his forthcoming project 7 Shots, which will once again demonstrate how effortless emceeing is for the Rochester mastermind.

Upstate boss 38 Spesh is known for dropping guest verses that are the highlight of other artists’ albums. He has quietly become tastemakers’ top pick for “next to blow.” Just ask DJ Premier, Sway, Method Man, Lloyd Banks, or Mistah FAB. Further, his ear for talent heralded the arrival of Che Noir and the reemergence of Ransom. Not to mention, he signed Benny The Butcher to his label almost a decade before he entered the spotlight. And as far as his production, he may be the most slept-on beat-maker in the game. He has crafted tailor-made, distinctive sound beds for a who’s who list of emcees in the new underground.

Though Spesh has been content to play the background while helping others move to the forefront, starting this summer, he is about to go on an epic run, as its time for Spesh to take his place among the scene’s elite; and it all starts with his upcoming 7 Shots, the third installment in his evolving fan-favorite ‘Shots Series.’

To get listeners ready for what they are about to experience on 7 Shots, Spesh sparked it off with the project’s lead-single ‘Last Gasp,’ which featured TRUST mob capo, Ransom. Today, Spesh returns with a new single ‘Painful,’ which features Freeway and Che Noir.

“This song is pure pain just like the title says” 38 Spesh reveals. “Especially for me and Freeway because the track was brought together by a mutual friend of ours who passed away shortly after we made it.”

38 Spesh’s 7 Shots features collaborations with Ransom, Che Noir, Freeway, Eto and production from The Heatmakerz, Jimmy Dukes and Streetrunner.

38 Spesh’s 7 Shots will be released on September 7. Until then, stream ‘Painful’ and let us know what you think about the new track in the comments!

