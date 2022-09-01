Nike Gifts Serena Williams A Pair Of Virgil Abloh Inspired Air Force 1’s

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Serena Williams is currently on the national stage performing her swan song on the tennis court at the U.S. Open, and while she’s doing so sneakerheads might wanna pay attention as she may be rocking a pair of exclusive Nike Air Force 1’s that honor of the late-great, Virgil Abloh (RIP).

According to TMZ the iconic tennis legend was gifted a gang of sneakers from the good folks over at Nike and amongst them was a pair of custom Air Force 1’s that were inspired by the legendary fashion designer and features a grey and green colorway similar to some Off-White Nike Dunks that dropped last year. Williams posted a video of herself going through the boxes and showcased her favorite pair which was the Virgil Abloh inspired Air Force 1’s.

Serena said the grey and green kicks inspired by Virgil — the fashion designer who unexpectedly passed away last year — have her name in quotes, paying homage to Abloh.Williams also said Nike took some ideas for the design of the kicks from a tutu dress she wore while competing … that she’s “obsessed with.”

If she ever goes broke she can resell that particular pair for a pretty penny, that’s for sure. She ain’t never going broke though so y’all ain’t getting those.

Still though, it’s intriguing to see exclusive sneakers like that even exist and while Nike and Jordan Brand continue to restock the Air Jordan 1 “Brotherhood” to death, it’s nice to know these are the kind of kicks that sneakerheads will never have an opportunity to own. Thanks Nike!

What do y’all think of the Virgil Abloh inspired Air Force 1’s? Let us know in the comments section below.

