‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Face Charges In $250K Watch Theft

The Morning Hustle Featured Video
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty
Looks like BMF star Lil Meech just avoided some legal troubles down in Miami as he’s been taken off the hook for a theft case involving a $250,000 watch.
According to TMZ the son of the legendary Big Meech had found himself in legal hot water when Haimov Jewelers in Miami accused Lil Meech of dipping with a $250,000 Richard Mille timepiece. Luckily for Meech, investigators in Miami-Dade county eventually declined to charge him with anything as the jewelers ultimately got their merchandise back.
Apparently, the whole situation was just one big mix-up.
Meech’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, called the case “a misunderstanding that was amicably resolved.”
Meech then took to Instagram to celebrate … along with a bold message to his haters.TMZ popped the lid off the story back in May … Meech was accused by Miami’s Haimov Jewelers of running off with a $250K RM after flipping an $80K Rolex.With the case behind him, the time is nearing for Meech and the crew to begin filming season 2 of “BMF.”All’s well that ends well, right?Even though the items returned could’ve been considered stolen and kept the case open, prosecutors decided to just call it a day and let the man live his life. We’re not mad at that.
What do y’all think of Lil Meech’s $250K misunderstanding? Let us know in the comments section below.