Splash Brother: Klay Thompson Hitting Michael Jackson’s Dance Moves While On His Boat Is A MUST SEE

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The fall is quickly approaching, but that is not stopping Klay Thompson from enjoying the final days of summer and living his best life on his boat.

Still on a high after winning his fourth NBA championship alongside his fellow Splash Brother, Steph Curry, and the loudest voice in the league Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, has been spending a lot of his time on his boat.

On Friday (Sep.2), Thompson popped back up on his Instagram account for some more boat content that his followers have come to love from him. Sans his signature captain hat, Thompson was still the captain of the ship and showcased his dance moves while his best buds, Leandro Barbosa and Nemanja Bjelica, looked on.

Thompson dances to Shouse’s 2017 hit “Love Tonight” in one video before making a giant leap into the ocean.

Thompson wasn’t done entertaining us. In another video, the 3-point marksman nailed his best Michael Jackson impression by recreating the late King of Pop’s dance moves from this classic record “You Rock My World.”

Klay Thompson Has Plenty To Be Happy About

It’s clear Thompson has a lot to be joyous about coming into the 2022/23 NBA season. Before helping the Golden State Warriors organization win its fourth NBA championship cementing the team’s status as a dynasty, Thompson suffered two season-ending injuries.

The road to recovery was hard for the Warriors’ five-time All-Star, who had to sit on the sideline for two straight seasons and watch the once mighty Western Conference powerhouse become mere shadows of their former selves.

Once he got back on the court, he slowly got back into form and helped his team get back to the top of NBA dominance, and now they will be defending their crown when NBA action resumes.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Splash Brother: Klay Thompson Hitting Michael Jackson’s Dance Moves While On His Boat Is A MUST SEE was originally published on cassiuslife.com