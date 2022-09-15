The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj seems to have beef with everyone and she isn’t backing down. Plus Ray J has had enough of the Kardashians and he has the receipts to prove it. On a brighter note, Black women show out with their Emmy wins and we are here for it!

The Final Question To Undress got real. When is the right and wrong time to propose?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We’re getting ready for the fall! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks of the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘What’s Beef’ | Episode 85 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com