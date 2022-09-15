Don Lemon To Co-Anchor New CNN Morning Show

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As CNN is looking to regain its footing. The news network is banking on Don Lemon’s appeal by making him part of a new morning show.

According to reports, the news network announced on Thursday (September 15th) that a new show will replace its current morning programming. The new unnamed as yet show will be hosted by Lemon along with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. CNN also stated that “New Day”, which is anchored by John Berman and Brianna Kellar, will continue until the new show airs later this year. Both will be given new anchor roles at CNN.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy, and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” CNN chief executive Chris Licht said in a statement sent to the press. “They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable, and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. Combined with CNN’s resources and global newsgathering capabilities, we will offer a smart, bold, and refreshing way to start the day.” Licht, who took on the role in May, is the person who helped to boost “CBS This Morning” and was responsible for creating MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

For Lemon, the move means an end to his eight years as the host of his heavily popular primetime show. “I am so appreciative of the ‘Don Lemon Tonight’ team, my wonderful, loyal viewers, and everyone who has believed in me,” Lemon said in a press release. “I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan.”

The move also means that Collins will depart as the network’s chief White House correspondent. The network has stated that they will announce more changes in that regard soon. Harlow is currently a co-anchor along with Jim Scuitto for CNN’s morning coverage from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. CNN has been looking to shake things up since Licht’s arrival, as “Fox and Friends” from Fox News and “Morning Joe” have been dominant in terms of total viewers for the morning hours and are the two key news shows for viewers in the 25 to 54 age demographic.

