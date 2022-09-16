Magic Is Plentiful In ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Official Trailer

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week (September 13), we got the official trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix film ‘The School for Good and Evil‘ which is set to be released on October 19.

In the village of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a lover of fairy tales, dreams of escaping her ordinary village life, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, has the makings of a real witch. Then one night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil — where the true story of every great fairy tale begins. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamorous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington). As if navigating classes with the offspring of Cinderella, Captain Hook, and the dashing son of King Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn’t hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love’s kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful school. But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the rulebook entirely — the only way to a happy ending is to survive the fairytale first.

October needs to hurry up and get here right?

The film stars Kerry Washington (‘Scandal’), Charlize Theron (‘Mighty Joe Young’), Sophia Anne Caruso (‘Beetlejuice’), Sofia Wylie (‘Andi Mack’), Laurence Fishburne (‘Boyz n the Hood’), Michelle Yeoh (‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’), Jamie Flatters, Kit Young (‘Shadow and Bone’), Peter Serafinowicz (‘Shaun of the Dead’), Rob Delaney (‘Hobbs and Shaw’), Mark Heap (‘Brass Eye’), Patti LuPone (‘Three Sisters’) and Rachel Bloom (‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’).

Along with directing, Paul Feig also wrote the film alongside Vanessa Taylor and David Magee. Feig shared producer responsibilities with Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Jane Startz and Laura Fischer. Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi, Soman Chainani and Patrician Riggen served as executive producers.

Along with the official trailer for the film, we were blessed with some images that you can check out below.

How’s the trailer looking? Slide in the comments to share your thoughts and be sure to stay hip to everything ‘The School for Good and Evil’ by following their Instagram and the hashtag #SchoolForGoodAndEvil on all platforms.

Magic Is Plentiful In ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Official Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com