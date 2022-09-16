New Music From G Herbo & Wizkid Highlight This Week’s Music Roundup

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

New Music Released This Week (9/12 – 9/16)

PROJECTS

*Odunsi – Denim

Rising star Odunsi (The Engine) returns with his new EP DENIM. Featuring four tracks ‘N2P,’ ‘DRAMA,’ ‘DRAMA QUEEN,’ and ‘WTF! (Euphoria)’ ft. 2aab, this EP marks the first taste of new music from Odunsi since last fall. The EP cover art is a reference to Fight Club, where the soap is a symbol of cleanliness and renewal. DENIM serves as a preparatory cleanse and prequel to forthcoming music and this new era of Odunsi.

*Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man – Real Bad Flights

After teaming up to release Real Bad Boldy (2021), and Killing Nothing (2022) with Boldy James, Real Bad Man is cooking again—and this time with rising star Pink Siifu.

Real Bad Flights is produced in its entirety by Real Bad Man and features appearances from Boldy James, Armand Hammer & Chuck Strangers among others.

*Torrian Ball – Philophobia

Fresh off his Dash Radio interview, the announcement of upcoming U.S. tour dates, and following the release of his thought provoking visual for “Numb,” which consciously closed out National Suicide Prevention Week, Los Angeles residing emcee Torrian Ball delivers his 15 track body of work Philophobia. The album dives deep into our basic human fear of being vulnerable enough to fall in love and can be best described as a sonic reflection of Torrian’s past trials,traumas, and most importantly his triumph.

Including the aforementioned quickstrike, title track record, ‘Quad Cities,’ and ‘Peace of Mind,’ the LP also includes introspective songs like ‘Grown Man Cry,’ ‘Therapy,’ and ‘Forgiveness.’ Though the Illinois-raised recording artist holds his own while proving to be the self-proclaimed ‘King of Relatable Rap’ additional vocals come compliments of Todd Zach Jr., Xavy Rusan, and TJ; who makes two appearances.

SINGLES

*Albee Al – Thottie

After serving three years in prison, Jersey City’s own Albee Al wastes no time when it comes to jumping back into the hip-hop scene. ‘Thottie‘ is a celebratory video that starts with Albee walking out of prison and jumping instantly in a private jet to live his best life as a free man. The Nimi Hendrix-directed video shows Al living his best life and visiting the EMPIRE office to sign with them.

Albee Al raps about how high he feels off life and how he’ll remind people to not cross him with the hook “I fell in love with a thottie, it was her head and her body, she give me sloppy, I beat it up like I’m Rocky, drop the bitch off in a Masi’, feel like I’m Gotti, feel like I’m Teflon, I ride around with a weapon, I got that shit that ain’t stepped on, heard that I’m slept on, you can get robbed if you flex wrong, get stiff neck like I slept wrong.”

The high-energy song is the first single for his new album FREE THE REAL, scheduled to drop on September 30th.

*FishxGrits & Curren$y – Jernt

Fresh off of releasing, I Am The Drug III, which featured the singles ‘Coochie Seller’ featuring YN Jay and ‘ATM’ featuring Sharp from the No Jumper Podcast, FishXGrits is back to announce his forthcoming project, Us Against The World, with what promises to be his biggest single to date with ‘Jernt,’ which features Curren$y.

*Wizkid – Bad To Me

GRAMMY Award winning and multi-Platinum selling Nigerian superstar Wizkid releases a brand-new single “Bad To Me” via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Produced by Wizkid’s longtime producer P2J (whose credits also include Beyonce, Doja Cat and Burna Boy), ‘Bad To Me‘ is a declaration of lust in its purest form; sultry vibes over a percussive beat that only continues to add to the ongoing tension.

*Juanita Wynn – The One

Grammy award –winning, singer-song writer Juanita Wynn swiftly follows up on the classy, smoldering “Make it Right” that for over 14 weeks continues to creating a quiet storm across the UK Soul fraternity, with 7 UK chart top 10’s and #7 on the UK Soul Charts. With the addictive up-tempo, feel good ‘The One’ which is set to spark up club floors and is tailor-made for those that love to step.

‘The One’ is the second installment taken from the forthcoming quadrilogy “Blood, Sweat and Tears”. “The One” is a “chemistry click” to remind us of the day we met “The One” and instantly knew that they were “The One” for you. Wynn states “I love encouraging couples; I’m all for real love, and couples staying together through the good and bad times.

*Cam’Ron/A-Trak ft. Conway the Machine – Ghetto Prophets

Building up to their highly-anticipated forthcoming collaborative project U Wasn’t There, superstar DJ/producer/Fool’s Gold founder A-Trak and New York trendsetter/lyricist/cultural icon Cam’ron share the album’s second single, ‘Ghetto Prophets’ feat. Conway the Machine, out today. Complete with trumpet-blaring production by A-Trak, Lakim, & DJ Khalil and Cam’s signature merciless wordplay, ‘Ghetto Prophets’ is an anthemic offering sure to keep expectant fans at bay as they await the 9-track album – out September 23rd via Empire. In A-Trak’s words, ”Ghetto Prophets” is Killa Cam in his most cold-hearted ways. You can already hear Funk Flex’s bombs over this one.

‘Ghetto Prophets’ follows the release of U Wasn’t There lead single, ‘All I Really Wanted,’ produced by A-Trak, Beautiful Lou, & G Koop – a soulful Harlem homage in which Cam effortlessly recounts his teenage years as a basketball player, growing up with fallen heroes Big L and Bloodshed, and hustling his way to legendary status.

*E Bleu – No Biggie

Texas vocalist E Bleu returns on the Shawn Barron, Motown’s current VP of A&R, executive produced single “No Biggie.” With instrumentation duties being handled by ISM x Ric & Thadeus, the song doubles as a celebratory track for E Bleu’s newly announced partnership with independent powerhouse AWAL and follows up his Landstrip Chip-assisted release “2am,” “3am” (Remix) featuring Derez De’Shon and “4am.” Reflectant of his laid back yet self assured personality, the track centers around him humble bragging about the lavish lifestyle he’s able to provide for potential love interests.

*Babyface & Queen Naija – Game Over

Babyface and Queen Naija team up on the new single ‘Game Over.’ Atop a steady, driving beat, Queen processes the truth about a sweet-talking man but finds it hard to leave him. Babyface cuts to the heart of the situation, encouraging her to trust her intuition. Listen to “Game Over” HERE. The track is from Babyface’s new project, Girls Night Out, which will be released on October 21 by Capitol Records.

*Alexia Jay – I Need A Man

*G Herbo ft. Future – Blues

G Herbo season is underway! The drill music pioneer and platinum-selling Chicago hip-hop luminary unveiled a new single entitled ‘Blues’ feat. Future today.

*Alex Vaugh – Talkin

‘Talkin’ shares the story of how an amicable breakup turns sour after the other persons’ side of the story twists the truth. Alex makes ‘Talkin’ an open moment to check her ex on what the facts really are with a reminder to keep quiet.

*Raw Youngin’ ft Doe Boy – Spinnin

Returning with a bang, red hot Lake City, Florida rapper Raw Youngin drops a brand new single and music video entitled ‘Spinnin‘ featuring Doe Boy today. On the track, 808s puncture a haunting string sample. Raw Youngin’s rough flow cuts through this soundscape with intent and intensity. Meanwhile, Freebandz phenomenon and Cleveland’s own Doe Boy counters with an equally hard-hitting and hypnotic cameo. In the accompanying visual, these two buzzing forces of J Most importantly, it sets the stage for the arrival of his anxiously awaited new project, 386 Landlord. Once again, he holds nothing back with a barrage of blunt bangers.

*JxHINES – 1942

Today, Florida-born and Charlotte, NC-based singer, songwriter, and producer JxHines unveils a new single and music video entitled ‘1942.’ It marks his official debut for My Music Box—the new label founded by GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Anthony Hamilton in partnership with BMG.

The track presents a new perspective on the birthday banger. It pops off with his seismic and showstopping vocals over a distinct and dynamic bounce. It serves as the perfect way to get to know him. In the cinematic video, JxHines assumes the role of an elderly player who, despite the ravages of time, still knows how to get down. A wild house party ensues, moving to the bounce of the song itself. “1942′ might just inspire you to party.

