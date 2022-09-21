Coi Leray, Cassie And Saucy Santana Close Out The BLONDS Show For NYFW

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) closed on September 14 with a show for all the “gworls” as Saucy Santana and Cassie lit up the stage, influencer Amra Olevic Rez (Amrezy) premiered a new makeup line, and Coi Leray made her runway debut. All during one of the most anticipated runway shows of the week: THE BLONDS.

Known for extravagance, over-the-top designs, and eye-catching looks, THE BLONDS’ latest collection is a tribute to the first summer they shared together. The Spring/Summer 23 (S/S 23) looks were all about excess style, based on nightlife in New York City.

Appropriately titled “Chain,” the collection included a mix of lavish interchangeable pieces. Core pieces included body suits and corsets, mix-and-match separates, flowy dresses, sequins, and crystal accents.

Think 90s meets hip hop meets modern-day indulgence. The outfits were perfect for a sexy, sultry evening out with the girls (or guys).

Fashion and culture favorites slay the runway

There to display the runway looks at Spring Studios were social media favorites, celebrities, and music artists.

While walking to her 2006 hit single, “Long Way 2 Go,” Cassie rocked a “front-row” favorite. The outfit included blue jeans, sculpted corseted bodice, and exaggerated chain accents along with matching Christian Louboutin jeans and gold studded knee-high boots. The boots were made in collaboration with the brand for the show.

Cassie posted on Instagram, “One of the funnest nights EVER!! Thank you so much @theblondsny for including me in your show, I had such an amazing time! Thank you for allowing me to walk to one of my fave songs (Long Way 2 Go)!! It was such a special moment and the perfect end to a great week Thank you to every team member involved in this show, everyone was amazing @theblondsny ”

Coi Leray joined Cassie on the runway for her first NYFW catwalk debut. “My first time ripping the runway!! I was so nervous and excited at the same time!!!” Leray shared with followers on Instagram. Her petite frame dominated in low-rise jeans adorned with fringe-style chains and a tube top.

Saucy Santana surprised the crowd with a special performance of “Material Girl” and “Walk.” While on the runway, he wore a black velvet catsuit accented by a gold corset belt, stacked platforms and shoulder chains.

New makeup line perfect for the runway and everyday

Nude, shimmery makeup from a recently launched line by PrettyLittleThing (PLT) and beauty influencer Amra Olević Reyes (Amrezy) provided the perfect complement to THE BLONDS’ dramatic runway collection. Models of all shades, facial features, and skin tones wore makeup during the show.

“I wanted to make sure the makeup was perfect, wearable, and user-friendly for everyone,” Amra shared with HelloBeautiful before the show. “You can never go wrong with a nude. This is something that is timeless and will never go out of style. It is a classic.”

Known as an advocate for the impact of influencers in the style, beauty, and fashion world, Amra was involved in every step of the product development process for the line. She shared with HB how she chose all makeup components, formulas, and shades, in addition to deciding on the pantone of nude colors on the packaging. Products in the 18-item collection include cream blushes, lip glosses, lipsticks, liquid highlighters, and lip pencils.

Amra continued, “Having worked as an Ambassador for PLT for over five years on the fashion side, it was such a natural conversation when discussing a potential makeup collaboration. I am so proud of this collection, especially all of the lip products which have been my go-to’s over the last few months.”

The new line has been in the works since February 2022. Items are now available on PLT for those interested in creating their own runway look.

