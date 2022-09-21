NBC Universal Telemundo Launches ‘Be The Next Story Told’ Campaign To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced today the launch of its new Hispanic Heritage Month campaign ‘Be The Next Story Told’ (“El Futuro lo Escribes Tú”), a multiplatform bilingual initiative that highlights the monumental contributions of Hispanics in the U.S. while inviting a new generation of Latinos to write the next chapters of American history. To be rolled out across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio for the second year running, this year’s campaign theme is a call for Latinos to embrace their innate talent and desire to succeed, seek new achievements and power through the open possibilities that lie ahead.

“As we honor our heritage and the countless contributions of Hispanic leaders to date, we’re also looking to the future, championing the next generation of Latinos shaping America’s story,” said Mónica Gil, Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “In giving the spotlight to our community, we want all generations of Hispanics to push forward by writing their own narrative. For a second year in a row, we’re spearheading an important conversation across the entire NBCUniversal family and inviting audiences everywhere to join us in celebrating our Hispanic culture and community – past, present, and future.”

The celebration kicked off on September 15th, with the unveiling of a new bilingual spot on NBC’s TODAY and hoy Día, Telemundo’s morning show. Later in the day, the entire NBCUniversal portfolio highlighted the new campaign in a social media roadblock followed by an on-air roadblock during primetime. Programming across NBCUniversal will feature bilingual creative, developed by Telemundo’s marketing team, throughout the month-long celebration.

The celebratory spot features appearances by prominent Latinos in the entertainment and news industry including actress, Kate del Castillo; The Voice’s singer and coach, Camila Cabello; singer Camilo; sports anchor, Andrés Cantor; actor and comedian, George Lopez; WWE superstar, Damian Priest; and prominent journalists Julio Vaqueiro, Tom Llamas, and Morgan Radford, among others. New up and coming talent from the arts, academia, and sciences are also featured, including: Chef Juan Manuel Barrientos, entrepreneur Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to go to space Jesús Ferreira, forward soccer player for the United States team Analleli Gallegos, the first in her family to earn a college degree Dr. Leslie González, dedicated to serving low-income patients Juliana Urtubey, named Teacher of the Year 2021 for her hard work and dedication in special education Juan Veloz, a photographer raising the bar with his avant-garde style As the Hispanic Heritage celebrations continue, the NBCUniversal portfolio will feature an entire month of unique programming, curated content, and broadcast, digital, and social initiatives, including: Telemundo Highlights: To kick-off Hispanic Heritage month, Telemundo will highlight celebrations across all Entertainment and News programming, ranging from featuring Hispanic leaders to celebrating cultural elements like dance, music, and food.

Noticias Telemundo will feature weekly stories highlighting Hispanic Heritage during the evening, weekend, and midday newscasts throughout the month.

Telemundo.com/HerenciaHispana will be the primary home for all “Be the Next Story Told” themed content.

Telemundo’s award-winning, corporate social responsibility program El Poder En Ti will highlight key Latino community leaders across all its social media handles and share the stories of the up-and-coming talent featured in the campaign.

Under its award-winning corporate initiative, “Unstoppable Women,” Telemundo is collaborating with the National Women’s History Museum to showcase a virtual exhibit highlighting leadership by Latina women in Congress, as well as developing a digital toolkit, including resources and museum content focused on Latinas, weekly profiles of Latinas supporting their Hispanic communities and informational videos featuring Latina leaders.

Hispanic Heritage social content will be featured across all Telemundo social media accounts including a social media challenge activation on September 19.

NBCUnites and Telemundo will highlight Hispanic-focused non-profit organizations including HACE, Prospera and Maestro Cares, providing a donation matching opportunity for all NBCUniversal employees.

HACE, Prospera and Maestro Cares, providing a donation matching opportunity for all NBCUniversal employees. Premium content reflecting the importance of “Reconnecting with your Hispanic Heritage” will be available throughout the month on the Telemundo Mobile App. NBCUniversal Highlights: NBC News & MSNBC: TODAY, Nightly News, NBC News NOW, and MSNBC will spotlight Hispanic Heritage stories throughout their programming and streaming platforms. NBC News will include a multi-media feature on NBC Latino focusing on the topic of Latino identity.

TODAY, Nightly News, NBC News NOW, and MSNBC will spotlight Hispanic Heritage stories throughout their programming and streaming platforms. NBC News will include a multi-media feature on NBC Latino focusing on the topic of Latino identity. NBC Sports: NBC, USA Network, and GOLF will integrate campaign elements throughout the month in on-air sports programming and across all social media platforms, including amplifying an interview with Natalia Dorantes, the NFL’s First Latina Chief of Staff, on the On Her Turf social media accounts.

NBC, USA Network, and GOLF will integrate campaign elements throughout the month in on-air sports programming and across all social media platforms, including amplifying an interview with Natalia Dorantes, the NFL’s First Latina Chief of Staff, on the On Her Turf social media accounts. CNBC: CNBC and CNBC Digital will produce on-air vignettes highlighting business leaders from the Latino community that have made an impact in their industry. CNBC will also feature profiles and appearances from Latino business leaders, and offer stories on key topics including homeownership, employment, entrepreneurship, and more.

CNBC and CNBC Digital will produce on-air vignettes highlighting business leaders from the Latino community that have made an impact in their industry. CNBC will also feature profiles and appearances from Latino business leaders, and offer stories on key topics including homeownership, employment, entrepreneurship, and more. Universal Kids: Universal Kids will create an animated spot for kids, based on the “Be The Next Story Told” to be highlighted on linear, digital and social platforms.

Universal Kids will create an animated spot for kids, based on the “Be The Next Story Told” to be highlighted on linear, digital and social platforms. Peacock : Peacock will release all new streaming content to the platform tied to Hispanic Heritage Month, including a new documentary, José Feliciano: Behind this Guitar and the scripted series, ‘Til Jail do us Part.

: Peacock will release all new streaming content to the platform tied to Hispanic Heritage Month, including a new documentary, José Feliciano: Behind this Guitar and the scripted series, ‘Til Jail do us Part. NBCUniversal Local: NBC and Telemundo owned stations and NBC Sports Regional Networks will present special coverage and programming in celebration of Hispanic Heritage. For more information please connect with Telemundo on Facebook, Twitter , and LinkedIn, or visit us at telemundo.com.

NBC Universal Telemundo Launches ‘Be The Next Story Told’ Campaign To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month was originally published on globalgrind.com