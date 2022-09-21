eBay & StockX To Raise Fees On Sneaker Resellers

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

In just one day both eBay and StockX shocked sneaker resellers when both announced that they’d be raising fees on sneakers sold through their services.

According to Nice Kicks, eBay has decided they’d be raising the fees to 12.9% on sneakers sold between the prices of $100-$150 for sellers without their Basic Store subscription and 12% for those who actually have their subscription. You’d think with the way sneakers are sitting and the resale game isn’t what it was just last year, eBay would lower fees to entice more resellers to put up product for sale.

In the same Tweet, eBay states that it will be providing shipping labels for sellers and buyers will be charged a flat rate of $14.95. The company will provide loss and damage protections if a mishap were to happen en route to the authenticator.

Additionally, eBay will be adding sneakers to its Authenticity Guarantee program and make the listing process more streamlined.

At least we’ll get a little something extra for the raised fees.

StockX on the other hand will now be charging sellers a $4 shipping fee on single-item mailed out on top of every single other fee already set in place. Even at a time when they’ve been called out for selling fakes and having a struggle customer service for both sellers and buyers, StockX still feels they have the ground to add an extra fee to resellers. They must need the money.

Still, level 3, 4, and 5 resellers will be able to avoid these fees. Must be StockX’s way of encouraging level 1 and 2 sellers to get more product on their website.

The StockX shipping fee is set to kick in on October 4th while the eBay fee raise is set to go into effect on October 10th. How this will effect the secondary market and prices remains to be seen but don’t be surprised if heads say “F*ck it” and get back to that old school hand-to-hand earth hustling to avoid these kinda fees.

What do y’all think about both eBay and StockX adding extra fees to resellers? Is it fair or foul? Let us know in the comments section below.

