Elegance Is A Must: Ralph Lauren Launches ‘Polo Originals’ Collection

Ralph Lauren is taking it back to what made him. The “Polo Originals” collection honors their roots of distinctive details, tradition in textiles, and time-honored tailoring.

As per Hype Beast the American brand is paying homage to classic tailoring for its Fall 2022 drop. Inspired by the timeless nature of well-made garments, Polo Ralph Lauren travels to Scotland, where the neighboring legacy of British tailoring blends seamlessly with a rugged style, inspired by classic sportswear pieces, and refinement shaped by centuries of academic tradition. In a press statement the Bronx native captures the goal for the new capsule.

“I started with the origins of tradition, but I was not bound by it. Polo Originals carries on that timeless tradition for today” Ralph explains.

Included are several pieces that span from timeless sportswear, collegiate styles, and rugged outerwear. The Iconic Cricket Sweater makes a return after Ralph debuted his take on it back in 1972. This updated version is crafted in a traditional cable-knit style and is made with a wool-and-cashmere blend for unparalleled softness. Stripes, historically used to denote school or team affiliations, adorn the signature V-neck collar and cuffs.

The Glen Plaid Shetland Sporting Jacket is crafted with a mill-washed Shetland tweed. Originating in the 19th century from the Shetland Islands, a group of islands off the northeast coast of Scotland, this tweed is lighter in weight and more delicate compared to its traditional counterparts.

Lastly, the Oilcloth Trench Coat recalls both the early 20th–century dispatch jackets worn by service motorcyclists and classic walking coats worn by British gentry, this double-breasted trench is designed with British Millerain to keep wearers dry without sacrificing the traditional details—including a waxed cotton exterior and motorcyclist-inspired convertible collar.

You can shop the Ralph Lauren “Polo Originals” collection here and see more from the campaign below.

Photo: Richard Phibbs

