Kanye West Claims To Relate To London Mourners Because He ‘Lost My Queen Too’

Kanye West is letting the United Kingdom know that he shares in their pain. He recently posted that he “lost my queen too”.

As per Complex, Kanye West, also known as Ye, is still doing the absolute most. In a stream of what seemed to be never-ending Instagram Story posts, the creative referenced the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“London I know how you feel I lost my queen too,” he wrote. While many have speculated that the message was a reference to splitting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, fans say it’s really a nod to his late mother, Dr. Donda West.

Regardless of the intended meaning, some folks felt the post was in poor taste and lacked empathy for the United Kingdom and the royal family. Earlier this month the “All Of The Lights” rapper publicly dropped any grievances he had against the late monarch citing “Life is precious,” on an Instagram Story post that was followed by photos of the queen.

In recent Kanye news, Ye announced he plans to go direct to consumers and shed his corporate ties to adidas and The GAP. Last Thursday (Sept. 23), he sat down with Good Morning America for an interview.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the product at adidas. I co-created the product at GAP,” he explained. “That means that I was there for some specific agenda, not for YZY GAP to be everything that it could be, or this dream that I had about what the GAP could be. It’s time for me to make my own thing.”

You can see the Kanye West x GMA interview below.

