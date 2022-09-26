Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Haters For Twisting Her ‘Body Positivity’ Message

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion’s body-positive message at the IHeatRadio Music Festival performance had the internet buzzing over the weekend. The H-Town Hottie commanded the stage during her energetic performance at the festival on Sunday, where she performed a medley of hits off her critically acclaimed album Traumazine along with a few fan favorites like WAP and Thot Sh*t.

At one point during the show, the Grammy-award-winning rapper delivered a high-energy performance of Body on stage. But before she went into the popular smash, Meg took a few minutes to shower her bodacious physique with some love and appreciation.

“I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” the 27-year-old told the packed audience. “I do what I want to my body with who I want to with my body… if you love your body let me hear you make some noise,” she added as the crowd cheered with excitement.

While Meg’s dedicated hottie fanbase appeared to be all for the message of body positivity, following the show, a few social media users took to the internet with negative commentary about the star’s speech. After the festival, Thee Stallion sounded off about the criticism on Twitter.

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW…” she tweeted.

The hip-hop star added in a follow-up post:

“I really don’t care abt being posted AT ALL but why is it that all of a sudden out of the 1 million positive things I do / have done it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news? Like positive Megan Thee Stallion content is there lol why ignore it?”

Over the weekend, the celeb launched her new website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too”, which offers a diverse range of mental health resources to fans in need. Users can access free therapy organizations and resources for everything ranging from substance abuse to domestic violence support. There are also resource directories catered to the Black and LGBTQ community, which include organizations such as the LGBTQ Psychotherapists of Color directory, Therapy for Black Girls, and the StrongHearts Native Helpline.

Last year, Meg launched a nonprofit foundation named after her parents that helps provide essential resources to women, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston.

Don’t worry Meg, we see all the Good News! What did you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s body positivity message? Sound off in the comments section.

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Haters For Twisting Her 'Body Positivity' Message