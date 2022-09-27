YouTube Originals & Vogue Launch Six-Part Series “Supreme Models”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

YouTube and Vogue launched a new six-part series titled “Supreme Models.” The series is based on journalist Marcellas Reynolds’ best-selling book “Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion.” Read more inside.

The YouTube Originals and Black Voices Fund documentary series from R.J. Cutler’s This Machine follows the evolution of Black beauty and its impact on the fashion industry, Civil Rights movement, “Black is Beautiful” era and American culture. The six-part event features trailblazers Iman and Bethann Hardison to superstar models Joan Smalls, Indya Moore, and Precious Lee. Fashion legends like Pat Cleveland, Roshumba Williams and Veronica Webb are also spotlighted in the series.

Vogue’s Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director Anna Wintour, Vogue Editorial Director Edward Enniful, and Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi share personal stories of these boundary breaking women, who set the standard in the worlds of beauty and fashion. The series explores the industry from the 1960s to the unlimited potential of the digital age today.

Today, representation is imperative in media and pop culture at large. The series aims to celebrate the torch bearers, who set the stage for today’s icons who continue to transcend the limitations that once faced their predecessors.

Additional fashion industry icons and talent featured throughout the series include Amilna Estêvão, Aweng Chuol, Beija Velez, Cindy Bruna, Damaris Lewis, Dana Scruggs, Dario Calmese, Duckie Thot, Ebonee Davis, Halima Aden, Ivan Bart, James Scully, Jazzelle Zanaughtti (aka uglyworldwide), Jeneil Williams, Jourdana Phillips, Kara Young, Karen Alexander, Kenya Avery Knight, Kersti Bowser, Kwame S. Brathwaite, Kyle Hagler, Lameka Fox, Law Roach, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Lois Samuels, Marc Baptiste, Marcellas Reynolds, Marielle Bobo, Marquita Pring, Mayowa Nicholas, Mickalene Thomas & Racquel Chevremont, Mikki Garth-Taylor, Olivier Rousteing, Paloma Elsesser, Poppy Ajudha, Riley Montana, Sam Fine, Sergio Hudson, Sessilee Lopez, Shalom Blac, Tabria Majors, Tomiko Fraser, Zac Posen and more.

“Supreme Models” is produced by R.J. Cutler’s This Machine and co-directed by Rolake Bamgbose (The Weekly: Connecting the World), Donny Jackson (Dear…) and Douglas Keeve (Unzipped). The series is executive produced by Iman, R.J. Cutler, Marcellas Reynolds, Jane Cha Cutler, Trevor Smith, Douglas Keeve, Rolake Bamgbose, and Donny Jackson. Laurel Stier is Global Head of Unscripted Content, YouTube Originals. DeMira Pierre is the Creative Lead on “Supreme Models” for YouTube Originals.

Episodes one and two are live, exclusively on the official Vogue YouTube Channel. Episodes three through six will premiere each Monday throughout October.

YouTube Originals & Vogue Launch Six-Part Series “Supreme Models” was originally published on globalgrind.com