The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Have you ever run out of foundation, concealer, or your favorite eyebrow pencil in the middle of a beauty beat? There’s nothing worse than being caught off guard by the better finish of a needed problem. Beauty emergencies happen, and they’re annoying. If this has happened to you, then have no fear because Sephora launched their latest service that’ll have your must-have products in the palm of your hands within hours.

After a recent survey, researchers found that the #1 service beauty shoppers want product delivery within a few hours. And now, for only $49 a year, clients will have access to unlimited Same-Day Delivery on Sephora.com or the Sephora app. If you’re on the fence, shoppers can also try the service for free with a 30-day trial. For those who want to try Sephora’s Same-Day Delivery offering before diving into the Unlimited program, it’s available on the site and the app for a fee starting at $6.95.

This service is clutch for traveling makeup artists, women on the go who don’t have time to stop at their local Sephora, or literally anyone who wants the instant gratification of shopping without entering a store. Your beauty products can be delivered to your front door in two hours or less. What do you think? Would you try this service?

DON’T MISS…

Sephora Becomes The First Major Retailer To Create Social Media Guidelines Against Online Hate And Harassment

Sephora Launches The Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Kit, Highlighting Black-Owned Businesses

Sephora Launches A Membership-Based Same Day Delivery Service was originally published on hellobeautiful.com