Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

YG released his new album I Got Issues after a three year hiatus. The Compton rapper says this is his best work since debuting with My Krazy Life nearly nine years ago. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project, saying it may be tone deaf and disrespectful to the recent death of PnB Rock. Read more inside.

YG’s latest project includes a track titled “How To Rob A Rapper,” featuring rappers Mozzy and D3SZN. While many rap fans actually love the song, most fans are questioning the timing of its release.

In his first verse, YG raps, “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper. Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live. He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high. He gon’ show the jewels he wearin’ and the car that he drive. Stupid n***a showed the same location three times.”⁠

The song feels similar to his single “Meet the Flockers” which was featured on his 2014 LP, My Crazy Life. YG is notable for his creative storytelling in music. What makes YG so skilled as a rapper is his ability to paint a picture of his reality for his fans who have never experienced his lifestyle. In that same train of thought, YG has skillfully showcased how to rob once before and now he’s shedding light on the easiest ways to catch a rapper slipping. He details how artists and people often share their whereabouts on social media. The song sounds familiar to the events that took place in YG’s hometown two weeks ago, where rapper PnB Rock was murdered at a local Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. ⁠

Many fans are blaming YG and his label, Def Jam for not taking the song off the album after PnB’s unfortunate death.

Here are some of the reactions to the single’s inclusion on the project:

Meanwhile, other fans may agree but they are still vibing with the single and the project overall.

This project, similar to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent album Traumazine, details YG’s apparent “issues.” In this promotional video for the album, YG says don’t say anything about his red cups as he deals with his issues by “drinking the pain away.”

What are your thoughts on the madness? Comment below.

Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track was originally published on globalgrind.com