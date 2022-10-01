Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh by one day. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light, whether it’s young lions in the trenches or those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests with lots more to say.

First things first. A LOT of music is out and we’re still not even hitting perhaps a quarter of the releases that dropped in September alone. It’s really difficult to capture all the heat, which is why we rely on our readers and the artists themselves to put us on to what we might be missing. Now, one with this update.

For CRT FRSH on this update, we open up with rising star GloRilla and her new track “Tomorrow 2” with Bronx bomber Cardi B on the feature. Freddie Gibbs just dropped off his latest studio album, $oul $old $eparately, and the track “CIA” is one of the standout joints with production from Madlib. Grisdela’s first lady Armani Ceasar is prepping her follow-up to The Liz and the track “Paula Deen” is a step in the right direction with label chief Westside Gunn on the help out.

Rob Markman might be known to some as a stellar music journalist but he also makes dope music and his newest joint “Fake Chains” might be the best of his career. Kipp Stone, another name folks should really get hip to, shines on the joint “Palm Trees” featuring Bruiser Brigade soldier, J.U.S.

We’ve got more joints from DJ Luke Nasty, Kid Cudi, the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep, Planet Asia, Body Bag Ben, billy woods, Baby Tate, Symba, Kenny Mason, Young Dro, Sampa the Great, MAVI, Smoke DZA, whatupVERN, Homeboy Sandman, Raz Fresco and more.

Check out our latest CRT FRSH update below. We’ll be back two weeks from today with all-new joints.

—

Photo: Gey

The post Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 9.30.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist was originally published on hiphopwired.com