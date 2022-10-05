Sammie Talks Millennium Tour and Memorable VERZUZ Appearance

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

In an exclusive interview with K975’s Brian Dawson, R&B crooner Sammie expresses his excitement for The Millennium Tour, which hits Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena this Saturday, October 8! He also briefly talks about his memorable VERZUZ appearance and his upcoming RSVP project with tourmates Bobby V. and Pleasure P, along with Ray J!

“The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” is happening at Charlotte’s Spectrum Arena on October 8! Tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster!

