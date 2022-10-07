The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lala Anthony was spotted out on the scene serving a LEWK in a curve hugging dress and took to Instagram to show it off, and we’re loving it!

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in a red and black Loewe designer dress that we love! The sexy ensemble was red and black throughout and showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with matching black, open toe heels, a matching dark handbag and minimal jewelry.

As for her hair, she wore her dark burgundy locs down with loose curls throughout to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “beauty but still a beast ” she captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the style goddess as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look.

What do you think about Lala’s look? Did she nail it?

Lala Anthony Slays In A Curve Hugging Loewe Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com