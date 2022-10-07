Jim Jones ft. Icewear Vezzo & Dave East “Backdoe,” El Camino & Benny The Butcher “80 Bills” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Who would’ve thought that all these years later that Jim Jones would be the Dip Set member to keep that OG Harlem flag waving as he comes through with a new video for a cut off his latest Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama, We Set The Trendz.

Linking up with Icewear Vezzo and Dave East for the visuals to “Backdoe,” Jones and company turn up at the strip club where they flex major ice and sip out some red cups before a SWAT team goes into action.

Back in the studio, El Camino and Benny The Butcher sharpen their knives and in their clip to “80 Bills” lay down some bars before heading to the parking lot where a few thick young women await their company. All work and no play, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Vado featuring Dave East, Real Boston Richey, and more.

JIM JONES FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO & DAVE EAST – “BACKDOE”

EL CAMINO & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “80 BILLS”

VADO FT. DAVE EAST – “FAST LIFE”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “WATCH HOW”

PESO PESO – “OFF TOP”

B-LOVEE, J.I. & SKILLIBENG FT. ICE SPICE – “ONE TIME”

SLEAZYWORLD GO – “CREEPERS”

ROOGA – “TOXIC”

