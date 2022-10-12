Latest SUPREME x The North Face Collection Is Here For Winter Season

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Two of the culture’s favorite brands are ensuring the winter season will not defeat us. A new SUPREME and The North Face collection has arrived.

On Monday, October 10 the New York City based label announced that they are once again bringing the logo synonymous with exploration to life with a streetwear twist. SUPREME revealed a new collaboration with The North Face for their fall winter 2022 drop. In this capsule are some of TNF’s signature pieces including the Steep Tech Apogee Jacket, their 700-Fill Down Parka and the Steep Tech Fleece Pullover. To pair these pieces matching pants are also available for each coat.

The Steep Tech Apogee Jacket and Pant feature a water resistant nylon shell with riveted seams and compression molded logos. The 700-Fill Down Parka also features water resistant poly with 700-Fill down insulated quilted baffles. Lastly, the fleece combination features polar fleece which provided an added layer of warmth. As expected we also get accessories in this drop to further make the cipher complete. Included are a matching backpack and waist bag for the Steep Techs and a dual branded keychain for extra flair purposes.

The SUPREME x The North Face fall winter 2022 collection is available now.

Photo: SUPREME

