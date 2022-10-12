‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’ Decides Not To Air Kanye West Interview

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kanye West leaned into his controversial antics of late, including an off-the-rails interview with Tucker Carlson that recently aired. The Chicago producer was slated to appear on The Shop: Uninterrupted but the producers of the show opted to not air the interview as Ye doubled down on his stances.

Kanye West taped an episode of The Shop and while it was framed to be a conversation about his recent comments and a platform to clarify his ideas, SpringHill Company CEO and co-host Maverick Carter offered in an exclusive statement to Andscape that it was not the case.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.

We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.

I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

Joining Ye on the set was Jeezy and designer Salehe Bembury.

Van Lathan, a known critic of Ye’s stances, shared on his podcast Higher Learning with his broadcast partner Rachel Lindsay that the DONDA artist expressed admiration for Nazis and Adolf Hitler. This was during Ye’s visit to TMZ where he made the “slavery is a choice” utterance and Lathan was seen on tape challenging him on the spot.

