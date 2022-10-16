The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is still giving us fashion goals while celebrating the release of her hit album Renaissance and was recently spotted on the scene rocking a silver Ivy Park x Adidas look that we have to get our hands on!

For her latest internet breaking look, the gorgeous entertainer rocked the curve hugging, silver Ivy Park x Adidas look to perfection which silver joggers and a matching oversized coat which she paired with a silver crop top to show off her toned midriff. The beauty wore blinged out jewelry to compliment the look, rocking silver earrings and accessorized including platform silver heels that gave us major ’70s vibes. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde locs in a slicked back pony tail with a long braid that draped past her waist, added a bright pink lip for a pop of color and posed with dark sunnies as she modeled for her impromptu IG photo shoot.

The ensemble certainly broke the internet and had fashionistas and Beyoncé fans swooning over the latest slay.

Check out the look as captured by photographer Blair Caldwell.

Beyoncé Sets The Internet Ablaze With Latest IG Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com