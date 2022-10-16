‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq Seizes On A New Business Opportuniy, Marvin & Jukebox Are Good Again

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lou Lou hits a homerun for Marvin after the attempt on his life. Raq seizes a new opportunity and eliminates a potential threat. Marvin and Jukebox work out their differences. Famous gets desperate, Burke is still snooping, and Kanan has a big revelation for Howard on this week’s episode of Raising Kanan.

Lou Lou Takes Out Sals Hit Man As A Favor For Marvin

Last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with Jimmy, the same hitman who tried to take out Raq in the mountains, this time trying to take out Marvin for his boss Sal after his son Marco got killed doing a hit job for Marvin.

It didn’t look good for Marvin, but it turns out he survived, and Lou Lou hits a home run for his brother by taking out Sal’s goon. While Marvin dodged a bullet, Renee, his therapist during his anger management classes, didn’t, and she caught the fatal shot meant for him.

A visibly upset Marvin attends Renee’s funeral, and you can immediately tell that he is starting to look at things differently.

Sal and his crew are not happy with the death of Jimmy and want immediate revenge on Raq. Before they can do that, Sal wants to move cautiously when taking out Raq because Queens is not Jersey.

Before killing Raq, Sal tells his crew he wants to know exactly what he’s up against first and instructs his goons to find Unique to get the low down on Raq’s crew.

Marvin thanks Lou Lou for doing the hit because he knows his brother is tired of hitting home runs. Lou Lou lets him know he’s willing to pick up the gun for his brother whenever someone tries to take him out.

Raq joins the conversation to let them know things are about to get heavy, she also asks Lou Lou if he knows who took out Crown, and Lou Lou tells her nah. She also tells Marvin that he needs to have a conversation with a local junkie whose memory has improved all of a sudden.

Burke Gets A New Lead

Sam, the local crack abuser, is back. Last season his claims were dismissed by the cops when he said he knew who shot Burke, he is singing once again, and Detective Burke picks up on the tune.

After being picked up by two patrol officers for public urination, stealing candy bars, and possessing narcotics, Sam tells his arresting officers that he knows who shot Detective Howard.

While being booked, Burke overhears Sam talking about that night that Howard got shot, and her ears immediately perk up, and she decides to dig even deeper.

Sam tells her he saw the same kid the shot Howard hanging out with a Puerto Rican kid named famous, and immediately she knew he was talking about Kanan.

Burke runs back upstairs to talk to her Commanding Officer, and he gives her the green light to further pursue the new evidence but warns her to stay out of other people’s [cops] business. He has no idea that Burke is still talking stick investigating her own partner, but after she leaves, Commander Baptiste calls Internal Affairs on Burke.

A call from high up the command chain comes in. Sam gets released before Burke can squeeze any more information out of him. Burke tries to get him to talk, but Sam tells her he will hold onto his info just in case he gets locked up again.

Burke also doesn’t know that Howard has spoken with Nicole’s father, and there is an Internal Affairs investigator looking into accusations that Burke had an inappropriate relationship with Jukebox’s dead girlfriend.

Jukebox makes it clear she is not about to help a cop investigate a cop despite Nicole’s dad begging for help.

Famous Gets Dangerously Desperate

Rent is due, and Famous don’t have it. His landlord Horatio presses him for the money he owes, and his sweetheart deal set up by Crown Camacho has ended now that he is dead.

Horatio let Famous live in the apartment rent-free because Crown was giving Horatio and his girlfriend free studio time. Famous begs for an extension and tells him he can talk to Lou Lou to see if he can get the deal back up.

The struggle rapper runs to the studio to talk to Lou Lou, who is busy in a studio session with Zisa and his new “silent partner,” Cartier. Famous asks if he can speak to Lou Lou in private, and his request gets denied.

Famous makes his pitch, and Lou Lou considers helping him out until Cartier interjects and politely tells Famous to kick rocks.

Running out of options, Famous decides to speak with Kanan’s ex-boo and begs her to use her mother’s gun. She agrees, and Famous tries to rob the same stickup kid who stole him and Kanan.

The robbery doesn’t go as planned as Famous’ target doesn’t take the robbery attempt seriously and pulls out his weapon. Famous reacts and shoots the kid, killing him and running away. The door for the apartment across from the robbery attempt opens, and we wonder if that person saw what went down.

Raq Seizes On An Opportunity

Raq never misses an opportunity to grow her business. After witnessing what went down between Cartier and Traymont, Raq swoops in to do something for Traymont that Cartier couldn’t by helping his man get off from a gun charge.

Traymont likes what he sees, but tells Raq that before he works with her, she has to eliminate Cartier because the subtle gangster just doesn’t let people walk away.

Raq takes him up on his offer, and with the help of Lou Lou, they kill Cartier at his art gallery. So they killed two birds with one stone, Raq has a new partner in Traymont, and Lou Lou can run his studio how he sees fit without having to worry about what Cartier thinks.

Kanan & Jukebox Bond With Their Dads

Kanan links up with Howard at a mosque. Howard reveals he is rediscovering his faith following everything that went down. Kanan then drops the bombshell on Howard that he didn’t need a paternity test to know that Howard is his father.

The young teen asks Howard if his mother always knew if Howard was his father, and the detective refuses to answer because he feels it would be unfair to Raq. Kanan doesn’t like the answer, mainly because Raq instructed him to shoot his father.

Howard tells Kanan to chill, leave the past in the past, and tell his son never to bring up that incident again.

Following the events of last week, Jukebox and Marvin continue to work on their father/daughter relationship. Marvin bares his soul to his daughter and apologizes for what he did to her. Marvin tells Jukebox that messed up people do messed up things and that he’s messed up.

Marvin’s new approach to life even sees him spare Sam’s life.

Instead of killing him as Raq instructed him to do, Marvin gives him some cash and puts him on a bus telling him to leave town. Sam gets on the bus, promising Marvin promising to clean himself up.

Unfortunately, you can’t trust an addict, especially one with a lot of money. Sam gets off the bus, and now he probably will give Marvin no choice but to kill him.

Unique Tells Sal He’s On His Own

Sal reaches out to Unique in hopes that he can get information about Raq and her crew. Unique shuts that down, telling Sal despite having beef with Raq, he’s no snitch and points out that his son is to blame here because he was the one who botched the job.

Sal is BIG MAD to hear from Unique that he won’t supply him with the info on Raq and how big her crew is. Unique tells Sal that his issues with Raq are between him and her. Unique wants nothing to do with it because he won’t be a snitch.

There is a war brewing, and it looks like Unique has chosen a side. We can’t wait to see next week’s season finale.

Photo: Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq Seizes On A New Business Opportuniy, Marvin & Jukebox Are Good Again was originally published on cassiuslife.com