Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose Among Fresh Class Of Celebrities Tapped For Season 2 Of BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition

BET+, the leading streamer for Black audiences, announced today that “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” will be back on the yard for a second season. A fresh, new class of celebrities will live together and join the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Alabama State University as students. Ray J, returning from the first season, will be joined by Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner as they enroll to pursue higher education while experiencing the joys and challenges of life on campus. Similar to season one, the new cast will be stepping out of the limelight and into the classroom, to complete a rigorous, tailor-made academic certificate program to cross the graduation stage.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Edmonds Entertainment and This Way Out Media for the second season return of the hit reality series ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition,’” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming. “We couldn’t be prouder to film on the campus of HBCU Alabama State University (ASU), which is steeped in a rich legacy of producing academic excellence within the Black community. We have a new class of celebrities ready to hit the books and embrace campus life. This season we are in Montgomery, Alabama which provides us the unique opportunity to highlight our history and call attention to the importance and power of the community’s role in civic engagement across the country.”

“As the creator of the original franchise, I was so moved by the way both legacy fans and new fans embraced the first season of our ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ reboot,” said Tracey Edmonds, CEO, and President of Edmonds Entertainment. “Edmonds Entertainment is looking forward to partnering again with This Way Out Media for our second season which will showcase the incredible heritage and plethora of assets that Alabama State University has to offer. We are honored to be collaborating with ASU and are excited to share more entertaining stories about the richness of the HBCU culture and experience with audiences again this upcoming season.”

“This Way Out Media is excited to be partnering with Edmonds Entertainment and Alabama State University for the upcoming season of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition,’” said Sean Rankine, CEO and Co-President of This Way Out Media, Inc. “The opportunity to highlight this renowned institution that played such an important part in African American history is a privilege. We look forward to sharing the treasured HBCU experience that ASU and Montgomery, AL, offer with our cast and the audience.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ to the campus of Alabama State University,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University. “I want to thank Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, and BET+ for selecting ASU as the location for the popular reality show that gives a global stage to the academic excellence, rich history and unique culture of the nation’s HBCUs.”

“College Hill: Celebrity Edition” is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga for This Way Out Media, and Tiffany Lea Williams, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowellfor BET+. It will debut the second season in 2023.

Previous seasons of the original “College Hill” and “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” are available to stream now on BET+.

Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose Among Fresh Class Of Celebrities Tapped For Season 2 Of BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition was originally published on globalgrind.com