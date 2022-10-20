Women Get Horny: Hulu Releases ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Official Trailer

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This week we got the official trailer for Hulu‘s upcoming series Welcome to Chippendales and if you thought it was just a show about male strippers, you’re sadly mistaken.

The true-crime drama tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire while letting nothing stand in his way in the process. Kumail Nanjiani stars as the sleek, suave and sophisticated Banerjee in the upcoming Hulu series that explores the roots of modern American sex work. In the trailer, which you can view below, we find out an important lesson…WOMEN GET HORNY.

Looks captivating right?

The series stars regulars Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex). Quentin Plair (Roswell, New Mexico), Robin de Jesús (In the Heights), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) and Spencer Boldman (Cruise) will be recurring characters on the show while Nicola Peltz Beckham (Transformers series) and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) will appear as guest stars.

Robert Siegel, the creator of Pam & Tommy, and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman will take on the role of co-producer.

Hulu’s eight episode original limited series will premiere on Hulu Tuesday, November 22 with two episodes. New episodes will stream every Tuesday. Slide in the comments and let us know whaat you think about the trailer!

Women Get Horny: Hulu Releases ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Official Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com