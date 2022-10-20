Blueface & Og Bobby Billions “Better Days 2,” Anderson .Paak ft. H.E.R. “Where I Go” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

For a while now Blueface has been the topic of discussion on social media, but not because of his music, but because of his wild and apparently toxic relationship with Chrisean Rock.

But today, the West Coast rapper gets back on his music grizzly and links up with OG Bobby Billions for the visuals to “Better Days 2” in which the two kick it behind bars before walking into a court room and telling their stories. Blueface definitely got a few stories to tell, that’s for sure.

On the R&B tip we’ve learned that Anderson .Paak and H.E.R. definitely make some beautiful music together as NxWorries, and in their clip to “Where I Go” the two show us the highs and lows of an intimate relationship.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from JID, Monaleo, Willie The Kid, and more.

BLUEFACE & OG BOBBY BILLIONS – “BETTER DAYS 2”

ANDERSON .PAAK FT. H.E.R. – “WHERE I GO”

JID – “BRUDDANEM/CRACK SANDWICH”

MONALEO – “BODY BAG”

PGF NUK – “REEL EM IN”

WILLIE THE KID & V DON – “TRIPLE DOUBLE”

BOLDY JAMES FT. FUTUREWAVE – “FLAG ON THE PLAY”

BIG SAD 1900 – “TOXIC”

