LA Beauty Club Joins Black Entrepreneurs To Pitch For Revolt’s “Bet on Black” Series

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Revolt announced the premiere of its second season of “Bet on Black,” the impact-driven series where rising Black entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in the hopes of securing investment funds. One transformative beauty company is happy to join the upcoming season, competing for the large cash prize. Check out LA Beauty Club inside.

Through a continued partnership with Target, the second season of “Bet on Black” will premiere on the platform’s linear channel on Monday, October 24th with host Dustin Ross alongside an exciting panel of trailblazing judges such as Master P, Pinky Cole, Remy Ma, LeToya Luckett, Ron Brown, Vice President of Community Impact at Target as well as Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels.

The first season became quite successful as inspiring investors and industry leaders like guest mentors Jewel Burks Solomon and season one host Keenan Beasley listened to business ideas and plans from rising Black entrepreneurs. The business projects range from technology, entertainment, lifestyle, entertainment and more. “Bet on Black” focuses on investing in projects that positively impact Black communities and champion social justice.

In the short teaser reel posted on Instagram, fans can see a preview of what’s to come on the upcoming season.

LA Beauty Club founder and owner, Sheva Ahmadi is sharing her excitement to be featured on the show highlighting Black entrepreneurs.

“My company LA Beauty Club was fortunate to be a finalist on the show,” Ahmadi tells us in a statement.

Her company is a modern day beauty supply store stocked with the best hair and beauty products, “for us by us.”

Ahmadi will be joined by several Black entrepreneurs competing for the $200,000 grand prize.

The second season will feature six episodes, and each episode features innovative business ideas presented by Black business owners in hopes of securing the bag. The pitch show allows a unique opportunity for participants to receive full capital without Target seeking any stake or equity in the businesses.

Happy to see this positive show’s return as Revolt continues to provide a platform and access for today’s leading businessmen and change agents.

Be sure to catch “Bet on Black” on Revolt October 24 at 9:30 pm ET with new episodes airing each week.

LA Beauty Club Joins Black Entrepreneurs To Pitch For Revolt’s “Bet on Black” Series was originally published on globalgrind.com