Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In New Blonde ‘Do

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all blue look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the denim mini dress with matching denim knee high boots and a denim jacket and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new platinum blonde style. The look featured spikey bangs and a straight blunt cut and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram Reel where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process.

,” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below. “Everyday the sun won’t shine.. but that’s why I love tomorrow,” she captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

” and we have to agree, we’re loving this new blonde look on Ci Ci! Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of the beauty’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Sooooo Good” and we have to agree, we’re loving this new blonde look on Ci Ci!

Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s new blonde look?