Rolling Loud Music Festival Is Taking Its Talents To Asia Next Year

You ready to travel with a lineup of your favorite artists across the world? Rolling Loud is expanding with the announcement of ticket pre-sales for its two new international festival dates next year. Read more about the announcement inside.

In 2023, Rolling Loud will host two international festivals in Thailand and Portugal. Rolling Loud just wrapped its biggest festival season yet, after debuting international festivals in Canada, Portugal and The Netherlands. It also kept its traditional domestic festivals in both Miami, where it started and New York, where it continued to grow.

As Rolling Loud continues its worldwide expansion, the festival is excited to take its talents to Asia for the first time ever with Rolling Loud Thailand.

The festival’s international expansion is unique to each city. Rolling Loud is intentional about booking local artists and creating a distinctive hometown feel for each new city.

The festival brand broke new ground in Europe and Canada. Rolling Loud saw more UK and European artists than ever before at Rolling Loud Portugal and Rolling Loud x Woo Hah! Meanwhile, in Toronto, the team brought its first Afrobeats headliner, Wizkid, and first UK headliner, Dave, to the main stage.

With Rolling Loud Thailand, the team is excited to be intertwining superstars from Asia and the US. They were even teasing some KPOP on Twitter last week, so fans can’t predict what they have up their sleeves.

Rolling Loud Portugal pre-sale tickets will be released on Friday, Oct. 28th at 10am GMT. Rolling Loud Thailand pre-sales kick off Monday, Oct. 31st at 10am CT. Purchase tickets on the Rolling Loud website.

was originally published on globalgrind.com